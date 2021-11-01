October emerges as best month for domestic air traffic since resumption of air travel

In an important development for the Indian civil aviation market, October has emerged as the best month for domestic air traffic since resumption of air travel in May 2020 following a shutdown due to the COVID pandemic.

The total domestic air traffic in October was at over 87 lakh passengers ― 24.3 percent higher than in September. This beats the previous best figure of air traffic, which was registered in February 2021 of 78.27 lakh passengers.

The sector witnessed the highest demand on October 30 with a record figure of 3.38 lakh passengers, the highest since air travel resumed in the country. This was at 85 percent of the pre-COVID level.

Similarly, flight departures hit a record number of 2,639 on October 31, which was at 91 percent of the pre-COVID level.

A look at the average daily data of October shows that the daily domestic air traffic was at over 2,83,000 passengers or at 71 percent of pre-COVID level, and the daily October air departures were at 2,300 flights or at 80 percent of the pre-COVID level.

With no capacity restrictions and the ongoing festival season, experts believe that demand sentiment is expected to remain strong over the near term.