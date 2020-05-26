Number of air passengers, flights set to rise: Minister

The number of passengers and flights were set to rise as air services to Andhra Pradesh were resumed on Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. "Airports are abuzz & passengers are back in air," Puri tweeted.

He said 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on May 25, the first day of resumption of air services after two months. "These numbers are set to soar," he tweeted.

But for West Bengal, domestic flights have been resumed to all states.

According to industry insiders, majority of bookings on Monday and subsequent few more days were for flights between Metros due to the "pent-up demand".