NOTAM issued for G20: What is permitted to fly and what is not

The national capital is just a few days away from hosting the headline event, the G20 Leaders’ Summit. All governments and various security agencies are on high alert and are doing their bit to keep the event more safe and secure. In the run up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the government has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for G20.

As per the NOTAM, no flight will be permitted to land or take off at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport apart from the following:

(I) Scheduled flights by scheduled operators

(II) Special flights of G20 dignitaries and their associated flights, whose flight plans/paths have been shared/approved in advance with air traffic control (ATC).

(III) Special Flights for G20

(IV) IAF, BSF and Aviation Research Centre flights

(V) Army Aviation Helicopters undertaking airborne or on other missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation

(VI) State owned aircraft/helicopter flying the Governor or CM

Scheduled flights by scheduled operators on Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes are permitted to overfly a zone of 300 km radius around IGI Airport. Descending of an aircraft will commence at a distance of 200 km or more.

The Safdarjung Airport will remain closed except for the IAF helicopters which may be deployed on emergency duty or VVIP duty and BSF/IAF helicopters utilised by National Security Guard (NSG) providing immediate backup support. Rohini Heliport will also remain closed. Any other flight would require prior clearance from MHA in the area.

Due to G20 Summit 2023 , operations of light/micro-light aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and similar long range aerial vehicles, their flights and flying clubs and other airports are not permitted in the 300 km zone around Delhi.

Similarly operations of hang gliders, paragliders, paramotors, aero-models, all types of drones and similar short range aerial vehicles are not permitted within 100 km around Delhi.

The skies around Bharat Mandapam will be kept secure as operations of flying objects like airborne video cameras or drone cameras or flying drones are not permitted within a radius of 5 km around Pragati Maidan.

NOTAM or Notice to Airmen are notices distributed by means of telecommunication containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to personnel concerned with flight operations.