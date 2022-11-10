Noida International Airport to be open by end of 2024, says CEO

CEO of Noida International Airport, Christoph Schnellmann said that the airport project is on schedule and will be open by the end of 2024. The first phase of the airport was to be delivered within three years of the commencement which commenced in October 2021.
Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport said that the project is on schedule and will be open by the end of 2024. Schnellmann also added that once operational, the Airport will provide a capacity of over 12 million passengers annually. He also said that the terminal design will showcase the rich heritage of India.
Kiran Jain, COO of the project said that the airport’s capacity will grow by over 70 million annually in 4 development phases. Elaborating on the upcoming Phase I, he said that it will have North Runway, 28 Aircraft stands, and Terminal 1 with a 12 million annual capacity. According to him, the first phase will handle 100,000 touchdowns and take-offs along 250,000 cargo tonnage annually.
On February 28 this year, the Airports Authority of India signed an agreement for providing air traffic services in Jewar, Noida. Tata Projects Ltd was selected as the EPC contractor for this project in March for undertaking engineering, procurement, and construction of the airport. Tata Projects is constructing terminals, runways, airside infrastructure, landside facilities, and other ancillary buildings at the under-construction airport.
The first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period which commenced in October last year.
