Construction at the Noida International Airport, also known as the Jewar International Airport, in the National Capital Region is on in full swing. The airport is expected to begin operations by the end of 2024 and CNBC-TV18 did a status check.

As per the concession agreement, this is phase 1 of the construction of terminal 1. The terminal is spread across over 1 lakh square kilometres. The work at the site began nine months ago and a lot of development has happened. All deep excavation activities have been completed.

Over 2,600 workers have been deployed at the 1,330-hectare site, and their peak strength is expected to hit 6,000 as construction of the other phases begins. In the past nine months, it has taken a collective 4.2 million man-hours to sink key foundations of the terminal and other key buildings. 32,000 cubic meters of concrete have been poured so far, and 14,000 tonnes of steel have been used.

Christoph Schnellmann, the CEO of Noida International Airport, said the construction is on track, and the first phase will be ready by the end of 2024, as scheduled. He expects test flights to commence 4-6 months before the airport opens for operations. So, that will likely happen in the first half of next year.

As per Schnellmann, EPC contracts were awarded to Tata Projects on fixed time and price and he does not expect any cost overruns.

Once the entire construction activity is completed, the Noida International Airport will have two runways. The north runway will be 3900 meters in length, a lot of the construction is done, and levelling activity is being undertaken right now.

By the end of phase 4, Noida International Airport is expected to handle a major chunk of traffic in North India.