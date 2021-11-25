Noida International Airport: Key things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers, including the state's Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

The Greenfield airport, which will be built near Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, is billed to be India's largest upon completion.

The airport is being developed by Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG's subsidiary Yamuna International Airport Private Limited for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The first phase of the project is spread over 1,300 hectares and would cost more than Rs 10,000 crore, the officials said, adding that it is expected to be ready by October 2024.

Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport.

It will be "India’s first net-zero emissions airport". According to the plan, the Noida International Airport authority will preserve all "native species" and "be nature-positive" throughout the development of the airport.