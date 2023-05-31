English
Noida International Airport to feature 87 acre cargo hub; AISATAS and YIAPL sign agreement

Noida International Airport to feature 87-acre cargo hub; AISATAS and YIAPL sign agreement

Noida International Airport to feature 87-acre cargo hub; AISATAS and YIAPL sign agreement
By Daanish Anand  May 31, 2023 4:51:56 PM IST (Published)

The hub will provide a Coolport for handling temperature-sensitive cargo such as perishables and pharmaceuticals, along with separate domestic and international cargo terminal zones and dedicated courier terminals to handle express courier shipments.

The upcoming Noida International Airport is all set to have one of the biggest multi-modal cargo hubs (MMCH) in the country after Air India's joint venture firm AISATS and Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd on Wednesday signed a concession agreement.

As part of the plan, Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) will design, build, finance and operate the cargo hub, which is expected to be operational in 2024. The MMCH will provide quick, convenient and intermodal connectivity to and from manufacturing hubs across the country.
It includes an integrated cargo terminal and warehousing and logistics zone, coming up to covering 87 acres of land.
X