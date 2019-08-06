No truce at IndiGo: Gangwal writes to directors on board composition, RPT policy

There are no signs of truce as yet at IndiGo as co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has written a letter to the board of directors reiterating that there are still disagreements between him and Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) on related-party transaction (RPT) policy and board composition.

"I again reiterate that I am no longer in a position to vote affirmatively on the special resolution for "alteration in articles of association of the company," unless as discussed in numerous emails (I) a complementary board resolution is passed to prevent IGE group from getting even more rights and abilities than they have today (ii) the new RPT policy is adopted, language for which has already been agreed," Gangwal said in the letter dated August 5.

Stressing that "unnamed sources" have created a false impression of promoter support to issues on RPTs and changes to Articles, Gangwal said that Chairman M Damodaran should have asked the company to flag this "material fact" in the annual general meeting notice.

While the final agreement on the language for the new RPT policy was achieved, it is yet to be sent out for board adoption and changes to the articles of association are still an "open issue," Gangwal wrote in the letter.

In the July 20 meeting, the discussion on currently proposed board size of 10 members did take place but with limitations and in haste. It was then proposed to add two new members from IGE and two new independent directors.

Currently, the board comprises of six members, including Chairman M Damodaran, Rahul Bhatia and Rohini Bhatia, Anil Parashar, non-executive independent director Anupam Khanna and Rakesh Gangwal.

"I offered to not have any additional Gangwal group representatives on the board," Gangwal wrote to the board.

However, this created a large loophole that gives additional powers to the IGE group when there are less than four independent directors as they will be able to pass any company policy by their sheer board strength, Gangwal said in the letter.

"On July 24, IGE group proposed that appointment of their nominee directors would not precede the appointment of independent directors. Thankfully, IGE group's proposal acknowledges the governance problem.... However, IGE group has steadfastly refused to close this large loophole after the transition period," Gangwal wrote.

The board and the promoters have not resolved the governance loophole for the situations of resignations or retirements of independent directors, where there will be less than four independent directors, the industry veteran added.

Gangwal, who along with this associates hold nearly 36.7 percent stake in IndiGo, also mentioned an email from Chairman Damodaran on the matter.