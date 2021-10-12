No restriction on capacity on domestic flights from October 18

The government on Tuesday removed restrictions on capacity on domestic flights from October 18. Currently, domestic flights capacity is capped at 85 percent.

The carriers were operating 72.5 percent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since August 12, according to the Civil Aviation ministry's order. Between July 5 and August 12, the cap stood at 65 percent. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50 percent.

When the government had resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25, 2020, after a two-month break, the ministry had allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 percent of their pre-Covid domestic services. The cap was gradually increased to 80 percent by December 2020.

