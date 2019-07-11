No resolution in sight for MAX issue, say DGCA sources

There is no resolution in sight for the flaws in the MAX aircraft of Boeing, sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told CNBC-TV18 as the Indian regulator continues to closely monitor the situation.

"New flaws have been discovered in the aircraft recently. They are trying to resolve it but there is no resolution in sight as of now," one of the sources mentioned above said.

Teams from the Indian aviation regulator have taken part in the meetings held on the MAX issue in the United States at the Boeing factory around a month ago but so far, the problems have not been resolved, the sources, who did not want to be named, said.

"They have to fix the flaws first, then the FAA has to certify the aircraft again and only then, can we approve these aircraft to fly here... but that is something which is likely to take time... as of now, it is not expected in the near future," a person aware of the development added.

"If the need arises, then DGCA teams will visit the US again," the person said, on condition of anonymity.

Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns after a second fatal crash. While the first tragic crash in October 2018 involved a Lion Air flight, the second one was that of Ethiopian Airlines in March this year.

In India, SpiceJet is a customer of MAX planes. Its fleet has 12 MAX aircraft, all of which are grounded due to the ban. Its total order-book for MAX aircraft stands at 155 firm orders and option to buy 50 more.

Since the grounding, the manufacturer has been working on an upgrade for the flight control system of the aircraft called Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System. However, on June 27, the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration found a new potential risk in the MAX family of aircraft and asked the company to mitigate it.