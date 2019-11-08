Aviation
No hot food plans for IndiGo as ovens eat fuel
Updated : November 08, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Fuel cost for IndiGo rose 2.6 percent on year in Jul-Sep to Rs 3,115 crore or 33 percent of the airline's total expenditure for the quarter.
Fuel is the single-largest expense for an airline in India and accounts for nearly 35-40 percent of an airline's total expenditure.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more