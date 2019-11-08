#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

No hot food plans for IndiGo as ovens eat fuel

Updated : November 08, 2019 10:58 AM IST

Fuel cost for IndiGo rose 2.6 percent on year in Jul-Sep to Rs 3,115 crore or 33 percent of the airline's total expenditure for the quarter.
Fuel is the single-largest expense for an airline in India and accounts for nearly 35-40 percent of an airline's total expenditure.
No hot food plans for IndiGo as ovens eat fuel
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV