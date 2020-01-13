Republic Day: No flight operations at Delhi airport for nearly two hours on these days

Delhi airport will not operate any flights for nearly two hours on seven days this month due to preparations for Republic Day celebrations.

No flight operations will take place at the country's busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic for around an-hour-and-45-minutes — from 10:35 AM to 12:15 PM — on January 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 26.

The notice to airmen regarding restrictions on landing and take-off has been issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Delhi International Airport.

All airlines are likely to witness an impact of the airspace restrictions on the specified days. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before departing for the airport.

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26. A spectacular flypast and air display by various aircraft is the hallmark of Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.

Rehearsals for the flypast and air display are expected to commence on January 18. Historically, the aircraft have flown at low levels over Charkhi Dadri-Jhajjar-Yamuna River.