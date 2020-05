The government has not taken any decision on resumption of domestic and international scheduled passenger flights, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri clarified on Tuesday.

In a video conference with journalists, Puri said that while domestic and international scheduled passenger flights will remain suspended until May 17, no decision has been taken so far regarding the resumption plan.

"So many factors have to be considered during opening flights, whether both points are in green zones or not, what is the field level situation regarding the virus, what is the capacity at the ground level--these will have to be considered when we make the decision," Puri said, adding that whenever the decision is taken, it will be implemented in a caliberated and graded manner.

Aware of the cash flow issues being faced by travel agencies, airlines and other stakeholders, Puri said that he is confident that Indian aviation sector will resume with a strong growth once flights are allowed.

The third phase of lockdown is currently underway and will end on May 17.

The union government had banned all scheduled domestic passenger flights with effect from March 25 in order to contain the transmission of COVID-19.

This had led to grounding of over 650 aircraft in the country, forcing airlines to announce steps like leave without pay and salary deferment, among other measures to tackle the financial crisis.