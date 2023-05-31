New Zealand's national airline to weigh passengers before they board international flights

The airline aims to weigh 10,000 passengers during this month-long survey, which will help the pilots to better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff. Passengers on Air New Zealand’s direct flight from Auckland to New York City’s JFK Airport might be asked to take part in the survey.

Air New Zealand, the national airline of New Zealand, is asking some of its international flyers to step on a weighing scale before they board their flights. The airline’s move is for those travelling on its international network and is part of its passenger weight survey, CBS News reported.

The airline aims to weigh 10,000 passengers during this month-long survey, which will help the pilots to better know the weight and balance of their planes before take-off, according to a Channelnews Asia report.

This survey, which will run throughout June, is now a requirement of New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority.

However, body weight is a very personal thing and no passenger will wish to disclose that. So, the airline will keep the data anonymous in order to protect the privacy of the passengers. Neither the passengers nor any airline personnel will be able to see a traveller's weight. Passengers will be asked to stand on a digital scale when they check-in for their flight and their weight will be directly fed into a computer and recorded anonymously. It is worth noting that the participation in this survey is entirely voluntary.

According to an Independent report, Air New Zealand’s load control improvement specialist Alastair James has assured the passengers that “they have nothing to worry about” as far as this measure is concerned and that their privacy will be respected.

He said in a video message, “We know that stepping on the scales can be daunting for customers. We want to reassure our customers that there is no visible display anywhere. It’s completely anonymous. It is simple, it is voluntary, and by weighing in, you will be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time.”

James also explained that the pilot needs to know the weight and balance of the loaded aircraft before each take-off.

Air New Zealand has also issued a statement in this regard and said that the measure was important for safety reasons.

Passengers on Air New Zealand’s direct flight from Auckland to New York City’s JFK Airport might be asked to take part in the survey, reported CNN.

This route is the airline’s flagship route and was launched as part of Air New Zealand’s post-pandemic strategy. Interestingly, the route is also one of the longest flights in the world as it involves 17 hours of travel.

This is not the first time that Air New Zealand has asked its passengers to step on a weighing scale in the name of safety. Its domestic passengers were also weighed in 2021. The survey for international travellers was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now as the pandemic has receded, it is time for the international flyers to weigh in.