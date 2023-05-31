English
    New Zealand's national airline to weigh passengers before they board international flights
    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023

    The airline aims to weigh 10,000 passengers during this month-long survey, which will help the pilots to better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff. Passengers on Air New Zealand’s direct flight from Auckland to New York City’s JFK Airport might be asked to take part in the survey.

    Air New Zealand, the national airline of New Zealand, is asking some of its international flyers to step on a weighing scale before they board their flights. The airline’s move is for those travelling on its international network and is part of its passenger weight survey, CBS News reported.

    The airline aims to weigh 10,000 passengers during this month-long survey, which will help the pilots to better know the weight and balance of their planes before take-off, according to a Channelnews Asia report.
    This survey, which will run throughout June, is now a requirement of New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority.
