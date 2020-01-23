New taxi booking facility, full-body scanners and more international flights for Mumbai airport in 2020

Passengers can expect a range of new facilities including full-body scanners, safer taxi-booking facility and more connectivity to China and Russia at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International airport during 2020.

The airport today said that it plans to expand its global network and will add flights to at least seven international destinations including China and Russia in the current year.

Having launched a temperature-controlled transportation facility called 'Cooltainer' in 2019 for managing movement of pharmaceuticals between terminal and tarmac with no downtime or loss in temperature, the airport expects to raise its pharma cargo handling capacity to 450,000 tonne in the year 2020.

"E-freight developments like payment gateway, vehicle slot management and improved online delivery services are in process to enhance freighter operation," the airport said.

During 2019, the operations at the airport were severely affected by the shutdown of Jet Airways and runway repair work. Jet Airways was the largest international carrier until 2018 and had its primary base at Mumbai.

The airport's new taxi booking service will have an end-to-end advanced safety feature, tagging of passenger details, vehicle registration number and drivers’ face with a booking receipt for seamless and secure passenger travel. It is also ready to introduce trolley management systems, full-body scanners, and advanced tray retrieval systems.