New taxi booking facility, full-body scanners and more international flights for Mumbai airport in 2020

Updated : January 23, 2020 08:22 PM IST

The airport today said that it plans to add flights to at least seven international destinations including China and Russia in the current year.
During 2019, the operations at the airport were severely affected by the shutdown of Jet Airways and runway repair work.
The Mumbai International Airport expects to raise its pharma cargo handling capacity to 450,000 tonne in the year 2020.
