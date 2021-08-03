New list of international Vande Bharat flights till October 31 released by government

The ministry of civil aviation has announced the updated list of Vande Bharat international evacuation flights until October 31. The Vande Bharat flights will be operating between India and other countries that have not signed bilateral travel pacts, or travel bubbles.

The new flights will take place between India and countries like Israel, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and others. The schedule of the flights is between June 3 to October 21.

The full list can be accessed here.

The Vande Bharat mission was launched in 2020 as COVID-19 spread through the globe, halting regularly scheduled international flights between countries. The mission would repatriate Indian citizens stuck across the globe due to the ban on international flights, as well as ferry foreign citizens to their country of origin. The flights were carried out by the government-owned airline Air India at first, but other airlines were later allowed to take part in the mission.

According to data from the ministry of civil aviation, a total of 3,823,789 passengers have been flown on these missions on a total of almost 30,000 flights.

Vande Bharat Mission! Helping Indians Abroad!Till 1st August, 2021Inbound Flights : 14,968Inbound Passengers : 2,261,720Outbound flights : 14,965Outbound pax : 15,62,069Flights till date : 29,933Passengers till date : 3,823,789 pic.twitter.com/1vOMOv7RMK— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) August 2, 2021

The government of India has also established 27 air bubbles with other countries through regularly scheduled international flights that remain banned for the moment.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief had recently urged India to remove such international air travel restrictions and let regularly scheduled international flights ply again.