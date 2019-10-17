New international airport opens connecting Jaffna and Chennai after 40 years
Updated : October 17, 2019 02:38 PM IST
In the 1960s and 70s, Jaffna, the Tamil heartland in Sri Lanka was connected by air with India.
Both Air India and Ceylon Airways were operating between two neighboring countries.
It was discontinued in the late 1970s and the 30 year long Eelam war for a separate homeland for Tamils forced the Sri Lankan government to shut all international operations at the airport in the late 1970s.
