New international airport opens connecting Jaffna and Chennai after 40 years

It took 40 years to connect a distance of mere 30 minutes.

On Thursday, a small Alliance Air ATR flight (a subsidiary of Air India) from Chennai made its maiden landing at the newly upgraded Jaffna International Airport at Palaly, 20 kilometers north of Jaffna city. It was a historic occasion for many reasons. It opened a new chapter in the Indo-Lanka relationship which is over 2000 years old.In the 1960s and 70s, Jaffna, the Tamil heartland in Sri Lanka was connected by air with India. Both Air India and Ceylon Airways were operating between two neighboring countries. It was discontinued in the late 1970s and the 30 year long Eelam war for a separate homeland for Tamils forced the Sri Lankan government to shut all international operations at the airport in the late 1970s.

Sri Lanka’s third international airport was declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena after the landing of first flight from India. The airport, has been equipped with a 2.3 KM long runway.

The people of Jaffna, who have both cultural and familial relationships with India had been demanding that the airport should be reopened for public transport ever since the defeat of separatist organization LTTE in 2009.

Jaffna to Colombo by road or train takes 6-8 hours. Jaffna is 370 kilometers from Colombo.The Sri Lankan government has spent a few hundred crores to build a new runway for the safe landing of bigger flights at the airport managed by Sri Lankan Airforce. Recently, it was upgraded to an International Airport by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga and a number of other dignitaries. The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka was also present.

Initially flights from Chennai, Trichy and Kochi will fly to Jaffna. Later, governments of both the countries want to extend it to other major cities in India like Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

The Sri Lankan government has already declared Batticaloa airport on the east coast as island nation’s fourth International Airport. It is likely to be opened for the flights from India soon.

Northern and Eastern Provinces in Sri Lanka have over 20 lakh Tamil population. Direct flights from India to these two cities is expected to boost tourism and trade in Tamil dominated areas. Both the provinces have pristine beaches and historic places.

Sri Lanka earlier had just two international airports – Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport at Hambanthota in the deep south. But, no flight operates out of Hambanthota.