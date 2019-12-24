New Boeing boss David Calhoun is a tough-minded veteran of crisis
Updated : December 24, 2019 11:42 AM IST
Newly named Chief Executive David Calhoun, 62, was made Boeing’s chairman two months ago, in the midst of the crisis that has rocked the company since two fatal crashes led to the grounding of its 737 MAX.
Calhoun, who has co-written a book on business, “How Companies Win,” says being candid is part of being a leader, an approach which many critics say was absent from Boeing’s initially guarded approach to concerns about the 737 MAX.
