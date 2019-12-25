New Boeing 737 MAX documents show 'very disturbing' employee concerns: US House aide
Updated : December 25, 2019 06:46 AM IST
The documents were submitted to the House of Representatives transportation infrastructure committee and the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday, the same day Boeing announced the firing of chief executive Dennis Muilenburg .
The best-selling 737 MAX has been grounded since March. The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months killed 346 people.
