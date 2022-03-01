New Air India CEO Ilker Ayci declines offer 2 weeks after appointment by Tata group

Ilker Ayci has declined the position of chief executive officer (CEO) at Air India two weeks after he was offered the role by Tata Sons, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

The Tata group company, which recently took over the national carrier, had announced the appointment of Ayci as Air India CEO and managing editor on February 14.

The former Chairman of Turkish Airlines, who was on the board of the company, was expected to join Air India as CEO on or before April 1.

At the time of announcing Ayci appointment , Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had said, "Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era.”

Ayci had then said , he was delighted to join the Tata Group. “Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” he said earlier this month.

Born in Istanbul in 1971, Ayci is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

Since 2015, Ayci had been the chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee at Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortaklığı (THY), also known as Turkish Airlines. Prior to that he worked in various fields, including at investment firms and insurance companies.

Notes :