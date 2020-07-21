Aviation Nepal to resume domestic, international flights from Aug 17 Updated : July 21, 2020 04:13 PM IST According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the travel and tourism's total contribution to the country's gross domestic product stood at 7.9 percent in 2018. The government says the decision to resume flights was taken as some countries have already started to lift the coronavirus restrictions, the report said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply