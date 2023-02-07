Seventy-two people died in Nepal after a Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed while landing at the newly opened Pokhara International Airport on January 15.
An aircraft that crashed in Nepal last month, killing 72 people on board, had "no thrust motion in its engines" during its final moments, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a government-appointed panel investigating the accident.
Seventy-two people died in Nepal after a Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed while landing at the newly opened Pokhara International Airport on January 15. Soon after the incident, the flight data recorder and black box of the crashed plane were recovered and handed over to Civil Aviation Authority officials by the Army.
According to Aviation Safety Network data, the fatal crash was the 11th in Nepal in as many years, Bloomberg reported.
According to the Hindustan Times report, an analysis of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder showed the propellers of both engines on the ATR-72 turboprop were "feathered" before it crashed near Pokhara — a position that indicates the plane had lost thrust, or that it did not produce any power. It cited a statement from the panel.
Notably, the previous three air incidents in Nepal last year involved flights operated by Yeti and Tara.
In 2022, Yeti Airlines Flight 672 suffered an engine failure and had to immediately return to the airport. On 29 May 2022, Tara Air Flight 197 crashed into the side of a mountain after taking off from Pokhara Airport killing all 22 on board.
The two airlines, along with all other Nepali airlines, are also on the European Union air safety list, which has banned their operations to any of the EU bloc countries.
