Nepal plane crash: Human error suspected behind mishap that killed 72

Yeti airlines crash: The preliminary report posted on the website of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation of Nepal, stated that ahead of landing one pilot may have accidentally operated levers that 'feathered' the engines.

The Yeti Airlines aircraft which crashed in Pokhara last month killing all 72 people onboard lost thrust and fell after the propellers of both engines went into a feathered position, a preliminary report of the investigation into the fatal accident suggests. The report has led the investigators to suspect human error behind the deadly crash.

"Human factor in the accident could not be disregarded. So it is an issue of investigation," an official quoted by PTI said.

The incident took place on January 15, this year, when a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, crashed at the Seti River gorge between the old airport and the new airport in the resort city of Pokhara, around 20 seconds before landing at the newly-opened Pokhara International Airport. The incident was one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

Cited by news agency PTI, the 14-page preliminary report posted on the website of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation of Nepal, stated that ahead of landing one pilot may have accidentally operated levers that 'feathered' the engines — each lever starts/stops fuel supply and controls idling speed — instead of using the flaps, which caused the engines to lose thrust and the plane to fall.

"When both propellers were feathered, the investigation team observed that both engines of 9N-ANC were running flight idle condition during the event flight to prevent over torque," the report stated.

It further said that it is rare for the propellers of both engines to come to a feathered position, and the data recorders recovered after the crash indicated “all recorded parameters related to engines did not show any anomaly.”

The report also said one of the pilots had noted before the crash that there was no power from the aircraft's engines. "When Air Traffic Controller (ATC) gave the clearance for landing at 10:57.07, the Pilot Flying (PF) mentioned twice that there was no power coming from the engines," the report said.

The flight crew had already made two trips between Kathmandu and Pokhara on the same day; this was the third, indicating fatigue as a possible issue, the report said. There were two captains — Anju Khatiwada was obtaining aerodrome familiarisation for operating in Pokhara, and Kamal K.C. was the instructor pilot on this training flight. The pilot flying the aircraft handed over the controls to the pilot monitoring before it crashed, it added.

Further, the report ruled out the possibility of weather as a concern behind the crash, saying: "During the time of the crash, the prevailing visibility was 6 km and the sky was almost clear with only a few clouds." Gyanendra Bhul, Information Officer at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) had also confirmed that the weather was not the issue, but “technical reasons” caused the fatal crash.

However, a final report on the plane crash has not yet been released. The panel has up to the end of February to submit its final report and the information in the preliminary report may change as the investigation progresses, it said.

The Yeti Airlines Flight 691 was carrying 72 people including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals. At least 71 bodies were recovered, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.

The black boxes recovered from the crash site had been sent to Singapore for analysis to identify the cause of the crash. Both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder would be examined by experts at Singapore's Transportation Safety Investigation Bureau.

Yeti Airlines was formed in 1998 by Nepali entrepreneur Ang Tshering Sherpa. The airline was based out of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. The parent company of Yeti Airlines is Yeti World which has other tourist ventures like hotels, resorts and helicopter services. Incidentally, Sherpa died in 2019 in a helicopter crash.

Yeti Airlines split its subsidiary Tara Air in 2009. Tara Air took over short take-off and landing (STOL) operations at rural and mountainous airports. The airline gave Tara Air its fleet of de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otters and Dornier 228s. Yeti Airlines fleet consists of six ATR 72-500. Together, the two entities formed the largest domestic airline in the Himalayan nation.

With inputs from agencies.