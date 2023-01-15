Nepali authorities to conduct technical inspection for all domestic flights
The Nepal government has instructed concerned authorities to conduct a technical inspection of all domestic flights after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened Pokhara airport on Sunday, killing at least 68 people.
The Cabinet meeting held in Baluwatar to assess the situation after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crash also formed a five-member investigation commission under the leadership of former aviation secretary Nagendra Ghimire to probe the accident.
(Input from PTI)
Nepal's Pokhara airport was inaugurated two weeks ago, was built with Chinese assistance
The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the fatal crash of a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard on Sunday, was inaugurated two weeks ago by Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda' and built with Chinese assistance, reported news agency PTI.
Built in the backdrop of the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range, the airport was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023.
The flagship project was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.
The Nepal government signed a $215.96 million soft loan agreement with China in March 2016 for the construction of the airport in this tourist hub, according to Kathmandu Post newspaper.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also grieved about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal.
Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families. https://t.co/ebXxx4rCbo— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2023
India's civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia the loss of lives in the Nepal plane crash and tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate."
The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 15, 2023
Series of crashes in Nepal
At least 309 people have died since 2000 either in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal, which is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains - including Everest - where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.
The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns. Those on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
The journey to Pokhara, Nepal's second largest city tucked under the picturesque Annapurna mountain range, from the capital Kathmandu is one of the Himalayan country's most popular tourist routes, with many preferring a short flight instead of a six-hour-long drive through hilly roads.
The weather on Sunday was clear, said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.
(Input from Reuters)
Death toll rises to 64
The death toll in the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara city on Sunday has increased to 64, reported Reuters quoting a police official.
The report also stated that this crash is Nepal's deadliest since 1992. As per the Aviation Safety Network database, a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu in 1992, killing all 167 people on board.
At least 44 people were killed in Pokhara flight crash
According to Reuters, at least 44 people were killed when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal. The news agency quoted an aviation authority official saying that this is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside where the Yeti Airlines flight, carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu, went down. The weather was clear, said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.
Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents
According to a PTI report, Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents, partly due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located in hard-to-access rocky terrains.
The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29, when all 22 people onboard - including four members of an Indian family - were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in the country's mountainous Mustang district.
In 2016, all 23 people aboard were killed when a plane of the same airline flying the same route crashed after takeoff.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Air crash occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 people on board.
A Sita Air flight crashed in September 2012 while making an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 19 people.
A plane flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed near Jomsom airport on May 14, 2012, killing 15 people.
Also Read: Nepal's fraught record of aviation accidents: Nine air crashes in 13 years
Nepal government forms five-member commission to probe plane crash
The Nepal government formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara, reported PTI. The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.
The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.
Nepal Plane Crash Live: Five Indians onboard identified
The five Indians onboard the crashed plane have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said. The Pokhara International Airport has been closed for today for all incoming and outgoing flights.
Nepal Plane Crash Live:
According to the Pokhara Airport, Nepal authority there were 53 Nepali, five Indian, four Russian, One Irish, two Koreans, one Argentinian and a French national were on board. Read more details here.