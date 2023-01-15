Nepal plane crash live updates: Death toll rises to 68, Nepali authorities to conduct technical inspection for domestic flights

1 Min(s) Read
By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 15, 2023 5:27 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP.

Live Updates

Nepali authorities to conduct technical inspection for all domestic flights

The Nepal government has instructed concerned authorities to conduct a technical inspection of all domestic flights after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened Pokhara airport on Sunday, killing at least 68 people.

The Cabinet meeting held in Baluwatar to assess the situation after Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crash also formed a five-member investigation commission under the leadership of former aviation secretary Nagendra Ghimire to probe the accident.

(Input from PTI)

Jan 15, 2023 5:27 PM

Nepal's Pokhara airport was inaugurated two weeks ago, was built with Chinese assistance

The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the fatal crash of a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard on Sunday, was inaugurated two weeks ago by Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda' and built with Chinese assistance, reported news agency PTI.

Built in the backdrop of the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range, the airport was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023.

The flagship project was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.

The Nepal government signed a $215.96 million soft loan agreement with China in March 2016 for the construction of the airport in this tourist hub, according to Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Jan 15, 2023 5:16 PM

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also grieved about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. 

Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families. https://t.co/ebXxx4rCbo

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2023
Jan 15, 2023 4:31 PM

India's civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia the loss of lives in the Nepal plane crash and tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate."

Jan 15, 2023 4:28 PM

Series of crashes in Nepal

At least 309 people have died since 2000 either in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal, which is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains - including Everest - where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.

The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns. Those on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.

The journey to Pokhara, Nepal's second largest city tucked under the picturesque Annapurna mountain range, from the capital Kathmandu is one of the Himalayan country's most popular tourist routes, with many preferring a short flight instead of a six-hour-long drive through hilly roads.

The weather on Sunday was clear, said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.

(Input from Reuters)

Jan 15, 2023 4:14 PM

Death toll rises to 64

The death toll in the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara city on Sunday has increased to  64, reported Reuters quoting a police official.

The report also stated that this crash is Nepal's deadliest since 1992. As per the Aviation Safety Network database, a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu in 1992, killing all 167 people on board.

Jan 15, 2023 4:03 PM

At least 44 people were killed in Pokhara flight crash

According to Reuters, at least 44 people were killed when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal. The news agency quoted an aviation authority official saying that this is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.

Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside where the Yeti Airlines flight, carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu, went down. The weather was clear, said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.

Jan 15, 2023 3:53 PM

Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents
According to a PTI report, Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents, partly due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located in hard-to-access rocky terrains.

The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29, when all 22 people onboard - including four members of an Indian family - were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in the country's mountainous Mustang district. 

In 2016, all 23 people aboard were killed when a plane of the same airline flying the same route crashed after takeoff.

In March 2018, a US-Bangla Air crash occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 people on board.

A Sita Air flight crashed in September 2012 while making an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 19 people.

A plane flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed near Jomsom airport on May 14, 2012, killing 15 people.

Also Read: Nepal's fraught record of aviation accidents: Nine air crashes in 13 years

Jan 15, 2023 3:38 PM

Nepal government forms five-member commission to probe plane crash

The Nepal government formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara, reported PTI. The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.

The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

Jan 15, 2023 3:27 PM

10 foreigners were onboard
There were ten foreigners on board the aircraft. Some of the passengers have been hospitalised, the airlines said. The condition of the Indian passengers is not known yet, reported PTI. 

Jan 15, 2023 3:18 PM

Nepal Plane Crash Live: Five Indians onboard identified 

The five Indians onboard the crashed plane have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said. The Pokhara International Airport has been closed for today for all incoming and outgoing flights.

Jan 15, 2023 3:06 PM

Visuals from the Nepal plane crash spot

According to the news agency ANI, a five-member committee has been formed to investigate the reasons for the crash. The new agency also shared a few visuals from the crash spot.

Jan 15, 2023 3:00 PM

Nepal Plane Crash Live: 

According to the Pokhara Airport, Nepal authority there were 53 Nepali, five Indian, four Russian, One Irish, two Koreans, one Argentinian and a French national were on board. Read more details here.

Jan 15, 2023 2:51 PM

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal holds an emergency meeting 

The government of Nepal declares a one-day national mourning tomorrow in wake of the aircraft crash at Pokhara airport, twetted CNN-NEWS18.

Jan 15, 2023 2:48 PM

"The real picture of the accident is yet to come," said DIG Pokhara APF Shambhu Subedi 

Jan 15, 2023 2:38 PM