Nepal plane crash: Bloody history of Yeti Airlines and its subsidiary Tara Air

The Yeti plane crash is the deadliest air accident in Nepal since 1992. At least 70 bodies have been recovered so far. The flight was on its way to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Seventy-two people died in Nepal after a Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed on January 15, while landing at the newly opened Pokhara International Airport. The flight was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. At least 70 bodies have been recovered so far, according to reports. The crash is the deadliest air accident in Nepal since 1992. The flight was on its way from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

History of Yeti Airlines

Yeti Airlines was formed in 1998 by Nepali entrepreneur Ang Tshering Sherpa. The airline was based out of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. The parent company of Yeti Airlines is Yeti World which has other tourist ventures like hotels, resorts and helicopter services. Incidentally, Sherpa died in 2019 in a helicopter crash.

Yeti Airlines split its subsidiary Tara Air in 2009. Tara Air took over short take-off and landing (STOL) operations at rural and mountainous airports. The airline gave Tara Air its fleet of de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otters and Dornier 228s. Yeti Airlines fleet consists of six ATR 72-500. Together, the two entities formed the largest domestic airline in the Himalayan nation.

Rescuers scour the crash site in the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Monday, Jan.16, 2023. Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after a plane to a tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard in the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades. (Image: AP/PTI)

Apart from Tara Air, Yeti Airlines opened several joint ventures with other airlines like Himalaya Airlines and China's Tibet Airlines. However, the two airlines have a history of air accidents. At least 165 people have been killed in accidents involving Yeti Airline and Tara Air since 2000. During the same period, Nepal saw a total of 359 deaths from air accidents, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The previous three air incidents in Nepal last year involved flights operated by Yeti and Tara.

In 2022, Yeti Airlines Flight 672 suffered an engine failure and had to immediately return to the airport. On 29 May 2022, Tara Air Flight 197 crashed into the side of a mountain after taking off from Pokhara Airport killing all 22 on board.

The two airlines, along with all other Nepali airlines, are also on the European Union air safety list, which has banned their operations to any of the EU bloc countries.

Also read: Nepal Plane Crash eyewitnesses recall narrow escape for settlements in Pokhara