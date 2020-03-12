  • SENSEX
Nearly 600 flights in and out of India cancelled due to coronavirus

Updated : March 12, 2020 07:56 PM IST

Of the 585 flights cancelled till March 6, 492 were of foreign carriers and 93 were of Indian airlines.
Iran's Mahan Air and Iran Air have cancelled their remaining winter schedule for India with effect from February 26.
Foreign carriers cancelled a total of 492 flights with Singapore Airlines cancelling 36 flights, its low-cost subsidiary Silk Air cancelling 67 flights as on March 6.
