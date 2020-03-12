Nearly 600 flights in and out of India cancelled due to coronavirus

India civil aviation sector has witnessed a massive impact of coronavirus as nearly 600 flights of domestic and foreign airlines have been cancelled till March 6.

Of the 585 flights cancelled till March 6, 492 were of foreign carriers and 93 were of Indian airlines. Air India has not been included in the list, which was shared by the government in a written answer to Lok Sabha.

Other than these two categories of cancellations for a specific period of days, Iran's Mahan Air and Iran Air have cancelled their remaining winter schedule for India with effect from February 26. This basically means that it will not operate any flights till last Saturday of March but the duration of suspension is expected to be longer than that.

IndiGo has cancelled 42 flights a week because of the disruption as a result of coronavirus spread and SpiceJet has witnessed cancellations to the tune of 23 flights per week. GoAir cancelled 19 flights a week while Vistara has cancelled nine flights every week due to the situation.

Foreign carriers cancelled a total of 492 flights with Singapore Airlines cancelling 36 flights, its low-cost subsidiary Silk Air cancelling 67 flights as on March 6, government data showed.

While some of these cancellations were to be implemented until March 6, several are till the end of March. However, it is expected that most of these cancellations will extend for at least one month as India suspended all existing visas till April 15 from 1200 GMT or 5:30 PM IST of March 13.