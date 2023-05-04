NCLT reserves order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution proceedings

The low-cost carrier, which has over 7,000 employees and indirectly creates 10,000 jobs, is facing financial difficulties due to faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order on a plea filed by cash-strapped airline Go First. The airline has filed for bankruptcy protection and is seeking an interim moratorium. Aircraft lessors to Go First rejected the petition arguing that a moratorium will stop third parties from enforcing their contractual rights.

The low-cost carrier, which has over 7,000 employees and indirectly creates 10,000 jobs, is facing financial difficulties due to faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

While Go First sees a huge scope for revival and claims that its fundamentals are in place, it is clear that the faulty engines have caused significant problems.

In a recent hearing, the NCLT observed that there is no provision under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for an interim moratorium. The only provision is for an absolute moratorium in case the NCLT admits an insolvency plea.

The only assets for airlines are aircraft, and in Go First's case, faulty engines have made it difficult to operate its fleet. Seeking a moratorium would restrain third parties from enforcing contractual rights, which may provide some relief to the struggling airline. However, the aircraft lessors argue that the airline's intent is malicious and the plea is not aimed at resolution.

The lessors also question what good an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) can do to chase P&W over the faulty engines. They argue that granting an interim moratorium will have harmful and serious consequences. While Go First claims that it is not a case of dishonest corporate governance, the only worry is its engine suppliers.

It is essential to note that the NCLT's observation on the lack of provisions for an interim moratorium highlights a gap in the IBC. This gap may cause issues for struggling companies seeking relief and prompt policymakers to review the IBC's provisions.