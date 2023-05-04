NCLT reserves order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution proceedings

The low-cost carrier, which has over 7,000 employees and indirectly creates 10,000 jobs, is facing financial difficulties due to faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order on a plea filed by cash-strapped airline Go First. The airline has filed for bankruptcy protection and is seeking an interim moratorium. Aircraft lessors to Go First rejected the petition arguing that a moratorium will stop third parties from enforcing their contractual rights.

While Go First sees a huge scope for revival and claims that its fundamentals are in place, it is clear that the faulty engines have caused significant problems.