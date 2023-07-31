NCLT issues notice to Go First on plea to refund Rs 600 crores to passengers for cancelled bookings

As of now, Rs 600 crores needs to be refunded to passengers of Go First with cancelled bookings. NCLT will resume the hearing of the case on August 7.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday issued a notice to the Go First's Committee of Creditors (COC) on a plea by resolution professional (RP) to refund the amount of cancelled bookings. At present, Rs 600 crores needs to be refunded to passengers of Go First with cancelled bookings.

RP has proposed a gradual payout to customers once cash flows resume post-resumption of the airline operations.

NCLT, meanwhile, advised RP to secure a nod from the for the issuance of refunds and will resume the hearing of the case on August 7.

Earlier, NCLT on July 26, rejected the request of six lessors to stop Go First from using their leased planes for flying passengers. Last month, the NCLT had approved the replacement of Interim Resolution Professional Abhilash Lal by granting its nod to the Committee of Creditors plea seeking to appoint Shailendra Ajmera as IRP.