NCLT to hear Go First lessors' plea, seeks IRP's response in one week

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 10:41:19 PM IST (Published)

The NCLT on Monday directed the IRP of Go First to file a reply within one week over the petitions filed by three lessors seeking possession of their aircraft and engines from the Wadia group firm, which is currently going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

A two-member NCLT bench directed the IRP (interim resolution professional) to file a reply within a week and a rejoinder, if any, by the lessors over the petitions filed by three lessors – BOC Aviation (Ireland), Jackson Square Aviation Ireland and Engine Lease Finance BV.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to list the matter on June 15 for the next hearing.
