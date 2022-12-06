NCLT dismisses Jalan-Kalrock consortium appeal over Jet Airways staffers' dues

The JKC's plea to limit its payment liability under the resolution plan to Rs. 475 billion was rejected by the NCLT.

The National Company Law Tribunal ( NCLT) on Tuesday dismissed the Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC) appeal regarding PF and Gratuity payments to Jet Airways workers and employees.

The JKC's plea to limit its payment liability under the resolution plan to Rs. 475 billion was rejected by the judicial body.

JKC had requested clarification that any additional amounts (beyond Rs 52 crore) owed to workers or employees be paid from Jet's bank account from amounts set aside for other creditors.

In addition, NCLT makes it clear that the successful resolution applicant would be responsible for paying gratuity dues in accordance with the authorised plan.