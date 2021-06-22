NCLT approves Kalrock-Jalan consortium’s resolution plan for Jet Airways with riders

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways with riders. The tribunal has given 90 days to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Aviation Ministry to allot the slots.

After several rounds of bidding, the lenders of Jet Airways had approved the consortium's resolution plan in October 2020.

Jet Airways is India's oldest and once largest private airline. It was grounded in 2019 after a severe scarcity of funds. At the time, the SBI-led consortium had referred Jet Airways to NCLT for its resolution under the insolvency and bankruptcy code.