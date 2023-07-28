NCLAT defers hearing in Jet lenders' plea against Jalan-Kalrock

1 Min Read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in January allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to JKC. The court had given its approval despite lenders' contention.
The National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday deferred the hearing in a plea filed by Jet Airways' lenders against the airline's winning bidder Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) to recover pending dues. NCLAT has deferred the final round of arguments till August 7.
Banks said that the JKC has not infused any money to repay creditors while the latter said the lenders have thwarted transfer of ownership.
JKC, on the other hand, told the NCLAT that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is not permitting them to commence operations even though they had obtained all the requisite permissions, including obtaining the Air Operator's Certificate (AoC).
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in January allowed the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to JKC. The court had given its approval despite lenders' contention that JKC had not fulfilled all conditions, including securing Jet's domestic flight slots and international traffic rights.
Two days ago, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium appointed Captain Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as accountable manager for Jet Airways. JKC sais it is confident that Dhillon would play a crucial role in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways.
