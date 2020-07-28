  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

Updated : July 28, 2020 09:00 AM IST

Once home to a river delta and lake, Jezero Crater is NASA's riskiest Martian landing site yet because of boulders and cliffs, hopefully avoided by the spacecraft's self-navigating systems.
The cameras will provide the first glimpse of a parachute billowing open at Mars, with two microphones letting Earthlings eavesdrop for the first time.
Perseverance will drill into rocks most likely to hold signs of ancient life and stash the collection on the ground to await a future rover.
NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Pfizer Q1 net profit up 10% at Rs 124.45 cr

Pfizer Q1 net profit up 10% at Rs 124.45 cr

India Cements Q1 net profit drops 69.7% to Rs 19.47 crore

India Cements Q1 net profit drops 69.7% to Rs 19.47 crore

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 52,000 per 10 grams; Silver rallies over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement