Aviation NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet Updated : July 28, 2020 09:00 AM IST Once home to a river delta and lake, Jezero Crater is NASA's riskiest Martian landing site yet because of boulders and cliffs, hopefully avoided by the spacecraft's self-navigating systems. The cameras will provide the first glimpse of a parachute billowing open at Mars, with two microphones letting Earthlings eavesdrop for the first time. Perseverance will drill into rocks most likely to hold signs of ancient life and stash the collection on the ground to await a future rover.