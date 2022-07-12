Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the government's Udan Yojana on Tuesday and said that under this initiative, common citizens including the poor and the middle-class are now able to travel on an airplane. He said, "Till now, more than 1 crore people have travelled at low costs under this initiative". Among these 1 crore people, lakhs were first-timers, he said. "The needy and the middle class have learnt to tie their seat belts," PM Modi said.

RCS-UDAN, "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik" is the Centre's flagship programme which aims to provide affordable, economically viable and profitable air travel on regional routes. "The government's efforts are visible across the country. Under the Udan Yojana, in the past five-six years, airports, heliports and other ports have been constructed to connect more than 70 new places. On more than 400 new routes, common people are availing the benefit of air travel," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was speaking at an event to inaugurate the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Today, we flagged off a flight from Deoghar to Kolkata . From Ranchi to Jamshedpur and between the capital and the industrial city, the flights from this airport will facilitate less travel time and the travel cost will also decrease, PM Modi noted.

"Now, efforts are being made to start flights to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi." He said the construction of airports in Bokaro and Dumka is underway," he said. Not only Jharkhand, but these projects will also benefit several areas of Bihar and West Bengal, he said.

He added that these projects will make the lives of lakhs of people easy and will also bring opportunities for business, tourism and employment. "The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," he said.

The Deoghar airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.