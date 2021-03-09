Mumbai's Terminal 1 to open on Wednesday; five airlines to resume operations

The Mumbai airport authorities have confirmed that five domestic flights will resume operations on Wednesday from Terminal 1, adding that 102 carriers to 27 destinations will take off from here.

Mumbai's Terminal 1, which serves domestic passengers, remained suspended despite the Centre allowing domestic flights to fly from May 25. All air operations — domestic as well as international — were suspended for two months in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All this while, Terminal 2 at the Mumbai airport was serving both domestic as well as international fliers.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), in a statement, on Monday said that resuming services at T1 will help ensure social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit.

Terminal 1 of the CSMIA will be resuming operations after nearly a year with a total of 51 flights each at arrival and departure, the authorities said in the statement.

The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet, the private airport operator said.

It further added that select flights of IndiGo with subset series 6E 5500 – 6E 5900, will operate to and from T1, but the rest will continue to fly from and arrive at Terminal 2.

The authorities have also informed that the airport will have 38 check-in counters across the five domestic carriers to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing.

To avoid direct interaction with airport personnel, the authorities have set up eight Common Use Self Service kiosks on the curbside of the terminal to enable passengers to complete their check-in process. They can also use the kiosks to print their boarding pass and generate their baggage tag before proceeding for a security check.

T1 will also host registration desks and six testing booths where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport for a minimal cost of Rs850, it added.