Mumbai's Terminal 1 to open on Wednesday; five airlines to resume operations Updated : March 09, 2021 11:30 AM IST The terminal remained suspended despite the Centre allowing domestic flights to fly from May 25 last year. The terminal will cater to all domestic flights of Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet, and select flights of IndiGo. Published : March 09, 2021 11:30 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply