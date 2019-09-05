Mumbai rains: 30 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport, 118 delayed
Updated : September 05, 2019 12:59 PM IST
The Mumbai airport handles around 1,000 flight arrivals and departures per day.
14 incoming and 16 outbound flights were cancelled on Thursday.
Around 20 flights, most of them of IndiGo, were cancelled on Wednesday and 455 flights were delayed due to the incessant rain.
