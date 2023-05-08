Mumbai international airport wall collapses due to construction mishap, no injuries

Despite the collapse near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, there was no disruption of any airport operations or services, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

A portion of the perimeter wall near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed on Sunday, May 7, due to ongoing construction and maintenance work on the city-side. The incident occurred at approximately 6.32 pm.

"On Sunday, 7th May 2023 at 18:32 hrs, a portion of perimeter wall of approx. 12-15 ft. near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed due to ongoing construction & maintenance work on the city-side, adjoining the wall," a CSMIA spokesperson said.

As soon as the collapse was reported, CSMIA Airside Security and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were immediately informed.

Additional guards were deployed to the location, and safety barricades were quickly installed to cordon off the affected area and secure the perimeter, the spokesperson said.

Despite the collapse, there was no disruption to any airport operations or services, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

"CSMIA continues to maintain the highest standards of safety and security and is taking all necessary steps to investigate the incident," it informed.

Also read: Air India extends deadline to apply for voluntary retirement scheme to May 31