homeaviation NewsMumbai international airport wall collapses due to construction mishap, no injuries

Mumbai international airport wall collapses due to construction mishap, no injuries

Mumbai international airport wall collapses due to construction mishap, no injuries
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 8:13:06 PM IST (Published)

Despite the collapse near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, there was no disruption of any airport operations or services, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

A portion of the perimeter wall near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed on Sunday, May 7, due to ongoing construction and maintenance work on the city-side. The incident occurred at approximately 6.32 pm.

"On Sunday, 7th May 2023 at 18:32 hrs, a portion of perimeter wall of approx. 12-15 ft. near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed due to ongoing construction & maintenance work on the city-side, adjoining the wall," a CSMIA spokesperson said.
As soon as the collapse was reported, CSMIA Airside Security and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were immediately informed.
Also read: After contempt plea in SC from Credit Suisse, SpiceJet now faces bankruptcy case in NCLT
Additional guards were deployed to the location, and safety barricades were quickly installed to cordon off the affected area and secure the perimeter, the spokesperson said.
Despite the collapse, there was no disruption to any airport operations or services, and no injuries or casualties were reported.
"CSMIA continues to maintain the highest standards of safety and security and is taking all necessary steps to investigate the incident," it informed.
Also read: Air India extends deadline to apply for voluntary retirement scheme to May 31
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read