Mumbai international airport wall collapses due to construction mishap, no injuries

Despite the collapse near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, there was no disruption of any airport operations or services, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

A portion of the perimeter wall near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed on Sunday, May 7, due to ongoing construction and maintenance work on the city-side. The incident occurred at approximately 6.32 pm.

"On Sunday, 7th May 2023 at 18:32 hrs, a portion of perimeter wall of approx. 12-15 ft. near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed due to ongoing construction & maintenance work on the city-side, adjoining the wall," a CSMIA spokesperson said.