The Airports Council International (ACI), Asia-Pacific, has given Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport the platinum rating in the green airports recognition (GAR) programme for 2023 in the "over 35 million passengers per annum" category.

The airport has adopted a systematic approach as well as collaborated with all stakeholders to curate the 'single use plastic (SUP) free airport' project, ACI said in a report.

It recently also installed reverse vending machines at its terminals to encourage flyers and the airport community to recycle plastic bottles.

"Centred around the compelling theme of ‘Single-Use Plastic Elimination’, the Green Airports Recognition Programme 2023 amplifies the global imperative to combat the detrimental impact of single-use plastic pollution, with a special focus on the aviation industry. This recognition is a testament to the efforts put forth by the airport in its endeavour to create a better & greener future for the aviation industry while providing a world class experience and comfort to all its passengers," a statement from the airport said.

Goal for net zero emission by 2029

The airport in a statement also stated that it had achieved the highest-level 4+ 'transition' of airport carbon accreditation (ACA) programme of the ACI, which lauds CSMIA's efforts in building a climate change strategy that provides a comprehensive framework to manage its carbon footprint.

The airport has been working since 2012 towards reducing its carbon footprint. It has been part of the ACA programme since then and in 2017 was also awarded the ACA Level 3+ 'neutrality', making it carbon neutral airport.

CSMIA stated that measure, manage, reduce and communicate are its core objectives.

The airport's roadmap to achieve reduction in greenhouse gases is:

A roadmap has been prepared to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2029

Investments in emission and energy consumption reduction projects

Formation of a cross-function climate change and carbon management committee to analyse and plan reduction objectives year-by-year to achieve reduction targets

Rolling out of ESG policy in June 2022 to address and commit reduction of emissions by adopting green and efficient technologies

For the effective implementation of the carbon management plan, following are some of its initiatives:

Entirely switched to green sources for energy consumption, making it one of the countries 100 percent sustainable airports

Onsite renewable power generation plant that is augmented to a 4.65 MW capacity

The statement said the airport has installed vertical axis wind turbine as well as a solar PV system with a capacity of 10 KW in March 2022, and four additional units in FY23.

Six EV charging stations at the airport

Coverted 45 conventional fuel vehicles to EVs

Replaced carbon dioide-based fire extinguishers with non-CO2-based ones

As many as 132 stakeholder equipment or vehicles at the airport are electric

Reverse vending machine for plastic waste bottle recycling

