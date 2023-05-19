The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in a statement also stated that it achieved the highest-level 4+ 'transition' of airport carbon accreditation (ACA) programme of the ACI.
The Airports Council International (ACI), Asia-Pacific, has given Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport the platinum rating in the green airports recognition (GAR) programme for 2023 in the "over 35 million passengers per annum" category.
The airport has adopted a systematic approach as well as collaborated with all stakeholders to curate the 'single use plastic (SUP) free airport' project, ACI said in a report.
It recently also installed reverse vending machines at its terminals to encourage flyers and the airport community to recycle plastic bottles.
"Centred around the compelling theme of ‘Single-Use Plastic Elimination’, the Green Airports Recognition Programme 2023 amplifies the global imperative to combat the detrimental impact of single-use plastic pollution, with a special focus on the aviation industry. This recognition is a testament to the efforts put forth by the airport in its endeavour to create a better & greener future for the aviation industry while providing a world class experience and comfort to all its passengers," a statement from the airport said.
Goal for net zero emission by 2029
The airport in a statement also stated that it had achieved the highest-level 4+ 'transition' of airport carbon accreditation (ACA) programme of the ACI, which lauds CSMIA's efforts in building a climate change strategy that provides a comprehensive framework to manage its carbon footprint.
The airport has been working since 2012 towards reducing its carbon footprint. It has been part of the ACA programme since then and in 2017 was also awarded the ACA Level 3+ 'neutrality', making it carbon neutral airport.
CSMIA stated that measure, manage, reduce and communicate are its core objectives.
The airport's roadmap to achieve reduction in greenhouse gases is:
For the effective implementation of the carbon management plan, following are some of its initiatives:
