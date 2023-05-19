English
Mumbai's international airport gets platinum rating

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 2:45:56 PM IST (Published)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in a statement also stated that it achieved the highest-level 4+ 'transition' of airport carbon accreditation (ACA) programme of the ACI.

The Airports Council International (ACI), Asia-Pacific, has given Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport the platinum rating in the green airports recognition (GAR) programme for 2023 in the "over 35 million passengers per annum" category.

The airport has adopted a systematic approach as well as collaborated with all stakeholders to curate the 'single use plastic (SUP) free airport' project, ACI said in a report.
It recently also installed reverse vending machines at its terminals to encourage flyers and the airport community to recycle plastic bottles.
