The newly designed facility provides a processing area of approximately 2,075 square metres at the CSMIA. The expanded facility is expected to enable smooth passenger movement and improve passenger experience.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has inaugurated its newly expanded Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility. PESC areas in airports are the designated spaces where security forces check luggage and frisk passengers. The recently inaugurated PESC provides a much larger area for processing, which is expected to speed up the security checks.

The newly expanded PESC now provides a processing area of approximately 2,075 square metres, which is one of the largest in the country.

The CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square metres of dedicated space for security screening after the infrastructure update. The airport also gets 328 square meters of newly created domestic transfer security check area.

The CSMIA has announced the commissioning of eight new security lanes and the expansion of our integrated pre-embarkation security check.

“This infrastructure augmentation is a significant step towards enhancing the processing capacity at T2 of CSMIA and ensures a faster and more secure travel experience for all our passengers. We are confident that these new facilities will further strengthen our commitment to providing world-class services to our passengers,” a CSMIA spokesperson said, as reported by MumbaiLive.

The expanded facility is expected to enable smooth passenger movement and improve passenger experience.

The CSMIA has also provided priority lanes for senior citizens, passengers with children/ infants, and specially-abled passengers, and the airport has deployed Goodness Champions (Services Specialists) to guide the passengers.

PESC facility to increase operational efficiency

The first phase of the expansion project opened on March 27. In this phase, eight new security lanes were added, including a new domestic-to-domestic transfer facility.

The second phase nearly doubled the processing space at the PESC for enhancing the experience of passengers.

The commissioning of this expanded and enhanced facility is set to provide a systematic and a hassle-free travel experience for the passengers.

While it has increased the airport’s processing capabilities, the expansion has also helped in reducing Minimum Connecting Time (MCT) for passengers to ensure timely transfers.