The newly designed facility provides a processing area of approximately 2,075 square metres at the CSMIA. The expanded facility is expected to enable smooth passenger movement and improve passenger experience.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has inaugurated its newly expanded Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility. PESC areas in airports are the designated spaces where security forces check luggage and frisk passengers. The recently inaugurated PESC provides a much larger area for processing, which is expected to speed up the security checks.

The CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square metres of dedicated space for security screening after the infrastructure update. The airport also gets 328 square meters of newly created domestic transfer security check area.