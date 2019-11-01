#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Mumbai airport's main runway to be closed from November 4, expect flight delays for 5 months

Updated : November 01, 2019 09:01 PM IST

The main runway 09/27 handles around 48 flight movements an hour as compared to the secondary runway 14/32, which can handle nearly 35 flight movements an hour.
Mumbai airport is the second busiest in the country and handles around 1,000 flight movements in a day.
Mumbai airport's main runway to be closed from November 4, expect flight delays for 5 months
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV