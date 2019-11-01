Mumbai airport's main runway to be closed from November 4, expect flight delays for 5 months

The main runway of Mumbai airport will remain shut for operations from November 4 to March 28 between 09:30 AM and 05:30 PM on Mondays to Saturdays. The second runway of the airport will be operational during this time.

The main runway 09/27 handles around 48 flight movements an hour as compared to the secondary runway 14/32, which can handle nearly 35 flight movements an hour.

This would mean that passengers travelling to or from Mumbai airport are likely to face delays in their flights.

"The major rehabilitation / re-carpeting is planned to address all the stressed / cracked portions of the runway surface and portions of associated TWYs of RWY 09/27 by using conventional method of ‘Hot Mix Overlaying’ which shall include milling of the top surface and overlaying it with bituminous materials in two layers. The work will also include re-carpeting of portion of taxiways intersecting with RWY 09/27, up to runway holding position (RHP)," an official statement said.

However, in view of the festivals and holidays, the main runway will be operational at all hours on December 25, January 1, January 15, February 19, February 21, March 10 and March 25.

Mumbai airport is the second busiest in the country and handles around 1,000 flight movements in a day. Delhi, which is the busiest, handles nearly 1,300 flight movements daily.

Online travel company EaseMyTrip expects a sharp rise in air fares by almost 20-30 percent since lesser fights will be operational.