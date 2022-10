By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Flight operations at Mumbai airport will remain suspended for six hours on October 18 for runway maintenance work, the private airport operator said. This is likely to hit passengers significantly. The operator, Adani Group, said it has "planned a runway closure on October 18 from 11 am to 5 pm, for repair and maintenance work on both its runways", as part of its annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance exercise.

Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Adani Group holds 74 percent stake in the joint venture that runs Mumbai airport. During the closure period, the facility operator will carry out major work such as runway edge lights for runway 14/32, the upgradation of AGL (aeronautical ground lights ), among others, it stated.

CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) said that in cooperation with key stakeholders, it has already rescheduled flights for the runway closure period to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance work.