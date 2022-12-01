Mumbai airport's T2 server crash disrupts check-ins of all airlines

The server crash at Mumbai international airport's Terminal 2 — which led to massive queues at check-in counters and all-round chaos — was blamed on optical fibre cable damage.

The Mumbai airport's Terminal 2 had a computer system malfunction on Thursday, December 1, which caused check-ins to be delayed and may have affected flight takeoff schedules as well. T2, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's two terminals, mostly handles international flights but also serves domestic flights.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport , the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mumbai International Airport said.

"Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to on-going development work in the city," according to a spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport.

"Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," he added.

According to DIG Shrikant Kishore of the Central Industrial Security Force, there is a massive queue at all counters. He informed that damage to the optical fibre cable was the cause of the system outage.

Many Twitter users posted pictures and videos of the crowds.

Air India replied to one of them, saying. "Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience."