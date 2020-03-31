Mumbai airport operates with 500 staff, BEST helps in employee transport

With all international and domestic passenger flights suspended till April 14, there is no hustle and bustle at the airports of India. However, all are trying to keep the operations running with minimal staff as the 21-day lockdown has mandated social distancing.

Mumbai International Airport, which used to handle around 1,000 flights a day before the lockdown started, is currently operating with a staff of 500 personnel to handle evacuation flights and cargo aircraft.

BEST, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, has been helping the airport employees in their transportation from their homes to the airport.

The airport, which is the largest gateway for pharmaceutical products, is currently handling vital cargo operations and emergency evacuation flights.

approved by the regulatory bodies and customs," the GVK Group's airport said.

Various teams across the areas of engineering and maintenance, operations staff, and CISF are also working at the airport during the lockdown period.

"The airport maintenance staff continue to effectively sanitize and fumigate the entire terminal building including the vital areas where tactile interface, as in human hands come into play – like elevator buttons, escalators, etc. implementing measures to prevent any potential spread of the virus and assure well-being of the passengers, once operations resume," the airport added.

Special passes have also been issued for the airport's employees in coordination with the police department.

The airport, led by GVK-led consortium and Airports Authority of India, can now handle 40 million passengers and 1.6 million tons of cargo annually with the new integrated Terminal 2.