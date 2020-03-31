  • SENSEX
Mumbai airport operates with 500 staff, BEST helps in employee transport

March 31, 2020

Mumbai International Airport, which used to handle around 1,000 flights a day before the lockdown started, is currently operating with a staff of 500 personnel to handle evacuation flights and cargo aircraft.
Special passes have also been issued for the airport's employees in coordination with the police department.
