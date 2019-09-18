#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Mumbai airport now has more domestic seats on offer than it did when Jet Airways was flying

Updated : September 18, 2019 06:54 AM IST

The Mumbai airport faced a severe capacity crunch after the grounding of Jet Airways.
The return to normalcy is an impact of airlines deploying more seats per departure than what Jet Airways did.
While there were fears of higher fares immediately post suspension of Jet Airways in April, the government-led mechanism with airports to give away slots for temporary period has not only matched the gap, but now exceeded the seats deployed.
Mumbai airport now has more domestic seats on offer than it did when Jet Airways was flying
