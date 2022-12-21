Mumbai airport introduces 'passenger centric' initiatives to manage chaos 

"Prioritising passenger's convenience first, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has initiated several key 'Passenger Centric' initiatives and invested in infrastructure upgradation to resourcefully support the growing passenger volumes," CSMIA said in a statement.

Experiencing a huge surge in domestic and international passenger volume, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday introduced some 'passenger centric' initiatives to manage it.

"Prioritising passenger's convenience first, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has initiated several key 'Passenger Centric' initiatives and invested in infrastructure upgradation to resourcefully support the growing passenger volumes," CSMIA said in a statement.

CSMIA is closely working with the Ministry to ensure that every effort is made to make the airport experience as seamless as possible," it added.

As per the airport authority, CSMIA has augmented its manpower resources with the inclusion of ‘Passenger Service Executives’ complemented with Infrastructural facilities to meet passenger expectations and consistently deliver exemplary service standards.

In its key initiatives, CSMIA has proposed to introduce the following:

A Passenger Flow and Queue Monitoring System, which is a digital tool used by the Operation Team to closely monitor passenger footfalls in Security Processing Zone.

On ground terminal operations team are deployed at pre-security check for Security Restricted Articles removal to reduce the rejection rates at Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS).

Staff deployed at the end of the ATRS machines ensure quick turnaround for security trays.

Terminal duty managers are present at security check for managing the queues and to prioritize Senior citizens and passengers with child in arm in coordination with CISF.

Given that Immigration and Customs are Sovereign functions, active on-ground coordination is done for Queue Management and Resource Mobilization.

The terminal operations team are deployed at the immigration hall to guide the passengers to designated counters.

Customer Service Executives deployed at the curbside for proactive passenger assistance, managing queues at the entry gates and PRM assistance.